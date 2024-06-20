Alberto is on the move, Beryl might be next; What names are on the storm list

This season's first named storm Alberto is moving in, while another possible storm formation heading toward the East Coast could eventually be named Beryl.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters predicted an above-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic basin this season based on factors such as the Atlantic Ocean's year-round warm water temperatures, the development of La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean, reduced Atlantic trade winds and less wind shear.

When is hurricane season?

NOAA identifies the Atlantic hurricane season between June 1 to Nov. 30

But, it's the names further down the list you'll need to worry about if you live in the Mid-Atlantic region, as the activity tends to peak later in the season.

Graphic of small area of low pressure located about 250 miles east of the northernmost Bahamas as of Thursday June 20, 2024.

According to NOAA's forecast for this season, a range of 17 to 25 possible storms(winds of 39 mph or higher) are predicted, 8 to 13 of these are predicted to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher) and 4 to 7 of the hurricanes are expected to be major hurricanes category 3, 4, or 5 (with winds of 111 mph or higher). They have a 70% confidence in these ranges.

AccuWeather reported that Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall, bringing torrential rain, flash flooding and mudslides as it pushes over Mexico. Forecasts call more heavy rain and storm surge impacts for Texas into Friday.

AccuWeather meteorologists are also highlighting a risk of tropical development into the late week as a disturbance several hundred miles east of the Bahamas is pushing toward the southern states.

Here's a list of this season's possible Atlantic tropical cyclone names as selected by the World Meteorological Organization:

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Alberto, Beryl, Debby and Helene; who’s on the storm list?