Alberta set to see double-digit temperatures later this week

The shovels can be put away for the foreseeable future, Alberta.

A warm-up is on the way later this week, bringing double-digit temperatures and some much needed warmth for Alberta after the deep freeze earlier this year.

An atmospheric warm-up will push warm air into the province towards the end of the week, continuing throughout the weekend and into the next week.

The warm temperatures will begin pushing in on Thursday, with temperatures rising into the teens in southern Alberta on Friday. Calgary will see 12°C Friday afternoon, while Lethbridge will be the hot spot at 14°C.

PR Temps Friday

The warm temperatures will continue through the week, stretching towards central and northern Alberta. These regions will not be as warm the south, but temperatures could reach double digits for a couple of days early next week.

Edmonton 7 day forecast

Edmonton will likely hit 12°C on Monday next week, allowing the almost 10 cm of snow on the ground to melt.

Calgary, on the other hand, will see multiple days in the double digits, starting on Sunday (14°C). Monday will be the warmest day of next week, with the city potentially reaching 16°C.

Monday could also be the warmest day of the year so far. The last time Calgary reached 16°C was in early December. Like Edmonton, Calgary will see the snow on the ground melt with these mild temperatures.

Calgary 7 day forecast

Looking ahead, the warm temperatures won't last long, a cooldown is forecast to come in the middle of next week. Light snow is on the horizon for Calgary, so enjoy this welcome reprieve from cool temperatures and the snow while it lasts!

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across Alberta.