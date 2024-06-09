Albert Lea man killed in accident near Bancroft Township

Jun. 8—BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An Albert Lea man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Minnesota Interstate 90 on early Saturday morning, June 8, 2024.

A 2005 Chrysler 300C and a 2023 freightliner semi tractor-trailer were both traveling west on Interstate 90 and when they collided at milepost 160 around 1:40 a.m, Saturday morning.

The 300C driver, 24-year-old Oscar Antonio Ramirez of Albert Lea, had fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. The conditions were dry.

The 2023 freightliner semitrailer driver, 35 year-old Murad Bazarov, of Elmer, New Jersey, did not sustain any injuries.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office and Hayward Fire Department also responded to the scene.