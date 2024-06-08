Albert Lea man dies in crash with semi on I-90

Jun. 8—An Albert Lea man was killed early Saturday morning after a car and semi collided on Interstate 90 east of Albert Lea.

Oscar Antonio Ramirez, 24, died at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash report states Ramirez was driving a 2005 Chrysler 300C westbound and a 2023 Freightliner semi, driven by Murad Bazarov, 35, of Elmer, New Jersey, was also headed westbound when they collided at milepost 160 at 1:40 a.m.

Bazarov, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured.

The road was dry at the time of the crash.