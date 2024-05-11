Albemarle police search for remains of missing 17-year-old girl, suspect in custody

STANLY CO. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Albemarle Police Department, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) and the National Center for Exploited/Missing Children are searching for the remains of Baylee Carver.

On May 10 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Albemarle police responded to the 2900 block of Floral Drive after receiving a 911 call from a resident.

After the police department and NCSBI investigated, it was determined that Baylee Carver, 17, is presumed to be deceased.

Joshua Biles, 20, has been arrested and charged with Felony Obstruction and Concealment of Death. Biles is currently in custody at the Stanly County Jail.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

