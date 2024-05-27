Albemarle man charged with murder in Myrtle Beach road rage shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder for his role in a Saturday shooting in Myrtle Beach that officials said stemmed from a parking dispute.

Anthony Maurice Garner, 44, of Albemarle, was arrested on one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Christopher Starling told News13 on Sunday.

Garner on Sunday was denied bond after making an initial appearance at Myrtle Beach Municipal Court.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Sunday that Cedric Reddick, 31, of Columbia, died on scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. along the 2300 block of North Ocean Boulevard. Witnesses told News13 they saw the body in the road.

Mayor Brenda Bethune told News13 Sunday afternoon that an argument over parking turned violent.

“It’s just very unfortunate that some people choose to handle something as simple as a parking dispute with violence. I think that overshadows what the meaning of Memorial Day is,” Bethune said.

Authorities said multiple people have been detained as part of the police investigation, but no other details were immediately available.

Bethune said the outburst of violence was an isolated incident in what otherwise has been a strong start to the city’s official launch of its summer tourism season.

“We’ve had so many people in town with very few incidents,” Bethune said. “I’ve been out the last two nights, and the crowd really has been well managed and well behaved.”

It’s not the first time the Grand Strand has seen shootings during one of the city’s busiest weekends of the year.

In 2014, Sandy Gaddis Barnwell was shot and killed along Ocean Boulevard during Memorial Day weekend in a case that remains unsolved.

In 2021, two people were injured across the region during the holiday, News13 reported then.

In January, 20-year-old Anthony Griffin was handed a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to assault and battery stemming from a 2020 gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard.

And the suspect captured in a 2023 shooting in the same area that went viral on social media was later denied bond.

News13 has reached out to Myrtle Beach police for more information about Sunday’s incident, and will provide updates on-air and online details emerge.

