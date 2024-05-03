Albany Tech graduates take giant step toward careers

ALBANY – Westover High School senior Jatoria McGhee is two weeks away from graduation, but she already has checked off two of her goals on her journey to becoming a pharmacist.

On Friday, McGhee was one of around 600 graduates to walk away with certificates and degrees in Albany Technical College graduation ceremonies held at the Albany State University West Campus. The dual-enrollment student previously earned her credentials as a certified nurse's aide.

“I feel like it’s a very big accomplishment to be skilled in high school and to get a head start on life,” she told a reporter after the graduation ceremony was completed. “I’m excited. I feel like I’ve accomplished one milestone.”

The graduate said she plans to attend Albany State University for associate's and bachelor’s degrees before moving to pharmacy school at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, her mother, Valerie McGhee, said.

“I am overjoyed,” said the mother, who is an assistant principal at Radium Springs Middle School. “I am thankful for the dual-enrollment program. I think it gives students a great start and a way to save on college tuition as well. I am super proud of Jatoria for being a student and athlete.”

In addition to her class work, Jatoria has been a four-time winner in region track competition, Valerie McGhee said.

Graduate John Norfleet also said he plans to continue his education after his second graduation ceremony at Albany Tech. On Friday, the Home Depot department manager received an associate's degree in business management, and he said he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in the subject at Kennesaw State University.

The Macon native credits Albany Tech with making things easier for a student who works full-time and has six children. He hopes to work his way up the management ladder at his company in the future.

“They understand family comes first, so they work with me a lot,” he said. “I like the curriculum. The teachers are very understanding.”

For anyone contemplating enrolling at Albany Tech, Norfleet, who spent 14 years in the Marines before moving to Albany to be close to his brother, recommended jumping in and taking a shot.

“Definitely,” he said. “Go do it. Once you get started, don’t stop. I’m pretty happy to get to go to the next stage, this next chapter in my life.

“I love knowledge. I love to learn. My next step is to get more knowledge and continue going.”

The graduation ceremony represents Albany Tech fulfilling its mission to teach students who will become part of the region’s economy and fill positions at companies in the area, college President Emmett Griswold said.

“That is the core of our mission … nurses, commercial truck drivers, just all of the areas that are in need of workers,” he said.

During his speech to the students, the Rev. Theodus Drake Jr. told the story of how he became the first in a family that included 13 siblings to go to college, in his case for electrical. As one of nine boys living in the country, Drake said he cut wood year around to feed the stove and fireplaces that kept the house heated.

One day his father brought home an eclectic stove that provided a respite from the need to cut wood in the summer – until it malfunctioned.

“I had to figure out a way to make this stove work,” he said “We were all afraid of electricity. I heard the (school) had a course in electricity. There was no such thing as a Pell grant. There was no such thing as a loan.”

About seven months into his studies, Drake was recruited by the Southern Bell Telephone Co., he said, and he became the first black lineman in southwest Georgia. He eventually became a supervisor and held other positions until he retired as an engineering specialist.

“That’s where my career ended, but it began with that old stove, because I had to keep that stove running,” he said. “Our degree is our launching pad. James Brown once said ‘I don’t want nobody to give me anything, just open up the door and I’ll get it myself.’”

The Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church minister encouraged students to choose a profession that matches their passion.

“You ought to love what you do,” he said. “You ought to love to go to work. You’ve got to be good at what you do. Never stop being a student. Always be a learner. That’s the key.

“Finally, break off a piece of sacrifice. (You) don’t want to get paid for everything. Break off a piece of your life where you give it, because God has given it to you.”