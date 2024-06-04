Albany State University supporters inducted into Alumni Hall of Fame

ALBANY — Albany State University supporters Glenn Singfield and Judge Le’Joi N. Williamson have been inducted into the Lucy. C. Laney Comprehensive High School Alumni Hall of Fame. These individuals join the ranks of other leaders in the hall of fame, including former ASU President Marion Fedrick.

The Lucy C. Laney Alumni Hall of Fame’s primary objective is to raise funds to support the curriculum and extracurricular activities for students, faculty and staff. The individuals within the hall of fame are selected based on their significant contributions in their disciplines and to the lives of others.

Judge Le’Joi N. Williamson (ASU Class of ’06): A native of Augusta, Williamson studied Political Science at Albany State University, where she graduated magna cum laude, and went on to obtain a juris doctorate degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2009. During her 11-year career, she has prosecuted hundreds of misdemeanor crimes ranging from simple traffic tickets to vehicular homicides.

On Nov. 3, 2020, Williamson made history by becoming the first African American elected to serve as Judge of Civil and Magistrate Court for Richmond County.

She is an active member of the State Bar of Georgia, the Augusta Bar Association and its Young Lawyers Division, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, Leadership Augusta — Class of 2018, Leadership Georgia — Class of 2022, the Kiwanis Club, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, and Tabernacle Baptist Church. She also sits on the board of the Lucy C. Laney High School Alumni Association, Medical Associates Plus, and the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority.

Glenn Singfield: A native of Augusta, Singfield is an active member within the community, an advocate for education, and a supporter of ASU. Singfield is the owner of The Flint Restaurant in downtown Albany and the Albany Fish Company restaurant in northwest Albany.

He is a lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., president of the Albert W. Smith Scholarship Fund, and the former president of the Albany Technical College Foundation.

Singfield currently serves as the president of Artesian Contracting Company, chairman of the Hospital Authority of Albany/Dougherty County, and is a member of the 2nd Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The new Hall of Fame members recntly answered a few questions:

YOU HAVE EACH BEEN INDUCTED INTO THE LUCY C. LANEY COMPREHENSIVE HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI HALL OF FAME. HOW IS THIS INDUCTION SIGNIFICANT TO YOU?

Williamson: Being inducted into the Lucy C. Laney High School’s Alumni Association Hall of Fame is deeply significant to me. It represents a full-circle moment, honoring my roots and the community that laid the foundation for my success. Miss Lucy C. Laney was a pioneer in education and a symbol of resilience and excellence. To be recognized by the institution bearing her name is a testament to the values she stood for, and it reminds me of the importance of giving back to the community that nurtured me.

Singfield: It was very significant to know and realize that I was respected by my peers, who are a group of people that have known me virtually all of my life. It's a great feeling when the most knowledgeable subgroup of people who know where you are from and how far you have come, ultimately respect you for all your accomplishments. This was extremely rewarding.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR CHOSEN PROFESSION?

Williamson: The ability to impact lives and ensure justice is served. As a judge, I have the privilege and responsibility to uphold the law and provide a fair platform for all voices to be heard. It’s also incredibly fulfilling to share my story of success with local students in the hopes to inspire and motivate the next generation of lawyers and judges.

Singfield: The fact that I am a part of a process that simply starts with an idea, and ultimately ends in a finished product and structure. To be a part of the process that erects buildings and structures that adds to the beauty of a city and stands the test of time, is extremely satisfying.

WHAT ARE THE OBSTACLES YOU’VE HAD TO OVERCOME TO PROGRESS IN YOUR CAREER?

Williamson: The obstacles I’ve had to overcome to progress in my career include navigating systemic biases and prejudices within the legal profession. As a young black lawyer, I’ve faced skepticism and doubt about my abilities and qualifications. There were times when I had to work twice as hard to prove my competence and commitment. However, these challenges have only strengthened my resolve and have been instrumental in shaping my path and dedication to justice and the rule of law.

Singfield: Like all people in my industry, dealing with the volatility and cost of materials, the lack of available qualified customers, as well as the inability to find motivated and qualified people to build a great team.

HOW DID ASU PREPARE YOU TO SUCCEED IN YOUR PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL LIFE?

Williamson: Attending ASU prepared me to succeed in both my personal and professional life by instilling a strong sense of identity and purpose. ASU provided a supportive and nurturing environment that celebrated black excellence and encouraged us to strive for greatness. The rigorous academic training, coupled with the lifelong mentorship I developed, equipped me with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to excel in the legal field and beyond.

Singfield: Albany State University, being a historically black college/university, provided a place and environment that fostered my learning within a family atmosphere. The tight-knit community that it provided required a student to maintain a great sense of character and reputation. Unlike larger institutions, where students tend to get lost in the numbers, students are not able to hide amongst the larger student body. This has proved valuable in my life, constantly reminding me of the importance of integrity and reputation.

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO CURRENT AND/OR FUTURE ASU STUDENTS?

Williamson: Embrace every opportunity for growth and learning that comes your way. Don’t be afraid to dream big and work tirelessly towards your goals. Surround yourself with a strong network of mentors and peers who uplift and challenge you. Remember the legacy of those who came before you, and use their strength and perseverance as motivation. Always stay true to your values and never underestimate the power of resilience and hard work.

Singfield: My advice would be to trust in God and work extremely hard toward your goals. Also, one should always know that happiness lies within them and no one else, and success lies within them and no one else. I like to live by the phrase "If it is to be, it is up to me."