Albany police warn of school zone speeding ticket scam

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is alerting residents of a potential scam by individuals advertising to have school zone speeding tickets dismissed.

While the play may have the desired effect of getting out of a ticket, the cost may be more than that necessary to carry out that objective, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said during a Thursday news conference.

Some notary publics are charging $25 or even as much as $35 or more for an affidavit that has an amount set by Georgia law at $4, the chief said.

“We have people who are notaries that are charging more than they are (legally allowed),” the Persley said. “There are people online on social media calling themselves ‘the ticket lady.’ Why should you charge $30 if the service costs $4?”

Individuals who have received a speeding ticket issued through a camera located within a Dougherty County School System zone can have the ticket dismissed in cases where the current car owner was not the owner at the time the citation was issued or another person was driving the car, Persley said. In cases where the affidavit is approved by police, the ticket is then dismissed.

However, individuals should only file honest affidavits, and Persley admitted the process is based on the “honor system” that ticketed drivers will file truthful affidavits. In the event someone files a false affidavit, the consequences could be much more severe than a couple of hundred dollars.

“If you’re filling out an affidavit … we don’t want you charged with a felony should it be found out false,” Persley said.

Albany’s Municipal Court judge has been lenient on those ticketed through the camera system operated for the city by RedSpeed Georgia, the chief said, so their chances of having a charge dismissed or reduced may be just as good as they are for those who submit an affidavit.