Albany police make arrest in Monday fatal shooting

ALBANY – Albany police arrested a suspect in a Monday afternoon slaying within hours of the fatal shooting in the 400 block of Lipsey Drive.

Officers with the Albany Police Department took Damontae D. Johnson into custody and police have charged the 17-year-old with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police also were seeking Dekardre Adonis Barkley, 27, as a person of interest in the case. Barkley is also wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants from an unrelated case, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 12:19 p.m. on Monday, where they found Charles Shavers Jr. with a gunshot wound to the chest. Shavers, 40, died at the scene, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the fatal shooting or know the whereabouts of Blakely to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.