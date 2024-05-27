Albany police add new charges in money order mail theft case

ALBANY – An Albany woman faces additional charges related to the theft of personal and business checks, according to the Albany Police Department

Bryannha West, 22, is accused of cashing stolen money orders, police said. When officers arrested West, she had in her possession money orders that were taken from U.S. Postal service mailboxes.

Additional victims have come forward, leading to additional charges against West, who was originally booked on May 20 on additional charges of theft by possession of stolen mail and forgery. Additional charges are pending, police said.

West is currently being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

In recent months, Albany police and the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office have made several arrests in mail theft cases that have targeted the Albany area.