Albany officials plan Juneteenth celebration

ALBANY – For the second year in a row, the city of Albany and Dougherty County are teaming up to celebrate the holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

The Juneteenth celebration will take place from 4-7 p.m. on June 14, five days ahead of the federal holiday, which was added to the calendar on June 17, 2021 and falls on June 19 this year. The Juneteenth Community Celebration will be held indoors at the Albany Civic Center.

“We’re celebrating unity, solidarity and togetherness,” Dougherty County Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks said. “This is a collaborative effort between the city and county. Just as we’re seeing the city and county work together to host this event, we hope it’ll trickle down into the community.”

Attendance for the 2023 Juneteenth event, also held at the Civic Center, was estimated at 400 to 500, Banks said. The city and county each have pledged up to $35,000, or a total of $70,000, for the celebration.

“Our goal is to come way under budget, and we are well on the way to doing that,” Banks said.

Juneteenth commemorates the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, and the notification of residents in the state that slavery had been abolished. According to accounts, the newly emancipated former slaves celebrated with prayer, song and dance.

The next year, communities in Texas began celebrating the date, and in 1980 Texas became the first state to establish Juneteenth as a holiday.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to learn more about this pivotal moment in history,” Banks said.

The commemoration in Albany will include a number of activities, with DJ Maurice Bell, bingo and art. Performers scheduled for the event include the Southwest Georgia Performing Arts Academy, Rutha Harris and the Freedom Singers, Larry Mallory and the EarKandy Experience Band.

“This event would not be an event without having Rutha Harris and the Freedom Singers,” Banks said. “There’s going to be local art on display. We’re going to have dance performers.

“We'll have free food. It’s a free event, and the public is invited, not only local citizens but we hope people from surrounding communities will attend as well.”

The city is hoping for another strong turnout for the Juneteenth celebration, Albany Public Information Officer Krista Monk said.

“The city is thankful to be able to work with the county again to celebrate Juneteenth and everything it means to our community,” she said. “It’s just going to be a wonderful event.”

Attendees should note that the Civic Center has a clear-bag policy in effect for the event. Medical personnel also will be providing free health screenings during the celebration.