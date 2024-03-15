Albany needs to support small businesses — not give them more to worry about

Across New York, local businesses provide the economic backbone of our cities, towns and villages. Each day brings new challenges as they navigate record inflation, labor shortages and rising overhead costs. As such, lawmakers in Albany must make it their mission to support and guide these ambitious contributors to the state’s economic well-being, not pass heavy-handed legislation with the potential to drain their resources and tie them up in excessive red tape.

That's why many small business owners are deeply concerned about an approach by some lawmakers in Albany that has the potential to undermine the independence of small businesses and saddle them with new mandates — and put them under the purview of a new slate of unelected bureaucrats. While aiming to help workers, these policies would cripple many of the very businesses that sustain New York's economy and provide good-paying jobs.

As many as 99.8% of all New York businesses are small businesses. They constitute 2.2 million local trades and establishments, employing 4.1 million New Yorkers. Clearly, small businesses strengthen the state’s communities and New York itself. Lawmakers must keep this in mind as they craft and debate policies related to taxes, wages, scheduling, and other small business issues. The reality is in a state the size of New York, one-size-fits-all policies will never adequately address business owners' needs and concerns across regions and industries. That’s why business advocates from Rochester to Westchester are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature to meet with and understand the struggles small business owners are facing.

Among the harmful proposals that have popped up around the country, and now in New York, is a measure that would hand control of wage and benefit decisions to external, unelected groups lacking knowledge of the specific needs and differences of local industries and regions. Rather than allowing small business owners to assess and address the needs of their workers and communities in the way they know best, these proposals would place decision-making power into the hands of those unaffiliated with and detached from local consumers and residents.

Bills like this fail to recognize the many policies already in place to protect workers throughout the state. In comparison to other states around the country, New York’s existing labor laws are among the strongest. We protect workers in the emerging gig economy and those in centuries-old industries like farming and manufacturing. The New York Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act provides basic protections to farmworkers, giving them overtime, unemployment benefits, and the right to collective bargaining.

Jessica Kaplan along with her husband, Mark Fowler, owners of Bronx River Books in Scarsdale, share a laugh behind a table full of books at their store. The neighborhood shop, in the village for almost six years, has over 17,000 books on their shelves.

New York has passed stronger workplace harassment laws making it easier for workers to come forward and hold employers accountable. These laws require business owners to follow State Human Rights laws and prohibit mandatory arbitration in harassment and discrimination cases. The Empire State has also addressed minimum wage standards that take into account the diversity of our regions, industries, and workers across the state.

Small retail shops line the streets of villages, towns and cities across New York, and they often survive on thin margins as they compete with big box stores and online retail outlets. Mandated management policies could devastate Main Street merchants, with the lion’s share of the impacts felt by unique local businesses. Consider local restaurant owners, who are already struggling to rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic, operate on tight margins and have endured immense challenges. Poorly wrought mandates could shutter eateries or slash positions, harming owners, employees and communities reliant on neighborhood restaurants.

Business advocates in all regions of the state know that the vitality of New York's small businesses is the backbone of our local economies and the heart of our communities. It is crucial for lawmakers to prioritize policies that bolster these businesses, enabling them to flourish and, in turn, to nurture new business creation, attract investments and retain talent. This supportive approach should be the cornerstone of any legislative package aimed at small businesses. We need to not only foster a thriving business ecosystem but also ensure that job opportunities are preserved and expanded. That can’t happen if business owners are crushed under new regulations and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Steve Hogan is president at the Small Business Council of Rochester. John Ravitz is executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Business Council of Westchester.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Albany needs to support New York's small businesses