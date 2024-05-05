Albany man surrenders after 4-hour standoff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old Albany man surrendered to Marion County deputies early Saturday morning after a four-hour standoff following a stabbing.

The stabbing happened around 1 a.m. around Phipps Lane and Beverly Avenue in northeast Salem, the sheriff’s office said in a release. The suspect, later identified as Diego Guajardo, was inside a residence.

Over the next hours, crisis team negotiators and a Marion County SWAT unit worked with the suspect and those inside the house to end the standoff.

Guajardo surrendered around 5 a.m. and was booked for assault and unlawful use of a weapon, officials said.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

