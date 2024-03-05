Albany man found dead after house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 64-year-old Albany man was found dead after a house fire Friday night, police said.

Officials responded to the 1400 block of Washington Street SW just before 5:15 p.m. on an active fire investigation. The Albany Fire Department took the man to the hospital, but he ended up succumbing to his injuries, police said.

Police identified the man as Brain Powell. They say there were no other residents or animals in the home.

“Officers were able to notify family and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

