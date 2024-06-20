Albany American Legion Post 512 hosts Juneteenth program

ALBANY – Several celebrations were held around Albany on Wednesday commemorating Juneteenth, and at American Legion Post 512 members and their families observed the significance of the date with speakers, poetry reading and song.

“Juneteenth, as you know, is a celebration of the emancipation of the slaves,” Post 512 Service Officer Henry Mathis told a Herald reporter. “It took two years after the Emancipation Proclamation for the slaves in the Texas region to be freed.

“We look back at the struggles we as a people have had. Today we’re going to inform and inspire the next generation to know this history.”

While the African slaves did not come as immigrants as did the other settlers in the United States, they are a part of its history and have a long tradition of serving the country, Mathis said.

"This country is just as much our country as anybody else's,” he said. “We’ve been in all the wars. Today we commemorate the good and the bad times. We’ve had some ups and downs. We still have some challenges facing us. Today we are all Americans, and we are celebrating.”

The newly freed slaves emerged with hope and confidence, and they have become a beacon of hope for future generations, post Senior Vice Cmdr. James Carter told the audience during the ceremony.

“It is time to honor our ancestors’ sacrifice and the accomplishments of African Americans,” Carter said. “Let us embrace some of the cherished Juneteenth traditions.

“Juneteenth commemorates the momentous day in 1865 when Union soldiers got to Galveston, Texas, and announced the emancipation of the slaves.”

The program included poetry readings of Nikki Giovanni’s “Rosa Parks” by Willie Jones and Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” by Larry Simmons.

“Juneteenth is about justice,” Carter said. “It challenges us to confront the injustices that exist and work toward a future where every individual is treated with justice and respect.”