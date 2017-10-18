Albanian, Serbian clubs play away matches without fans

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Partizan Belgrade will play without its fans against Skenderbeu in Albania in the Europa League, and the opposite will happen in the reverse match in Serbia.

Skenderbeu president Ardjan Takaj says UEFA's request to not "create a hot situation" was agreed to by both clubs. Partizan will play Skenderbeu on Thursday at Elbasan Arena.

Takaj says "everything is calm and normal. Authorities have taken the necessary security steps. We want to focus on the play and satisfy our fans, possibly with a positive result."