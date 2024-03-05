Alaska Republicans choose between Trump and Haley on Tuesday

Mar. 5—Alaska is one of several states where Republicans will determine their preferred presidential candidate Tuesday.

The day is likely to strengthen the candidacy of former President Donald Trump, who has been endorsed by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan. But former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley remains in the race, and in Alaska her candidacy has received support from Republicans seeking an alternative to Trump, including U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Alaska voters will see three names on Tuesday's presidential preference poll ballot: Trump, Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy dropped out of the race last month and endorsed Trump, but the Alaska Republican Party does not have a mechanism to remove candidates from the ballot once they have qualified.

Polling places in Alaska will be open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is open only to registered Republicans. Alaskans interested in voting who are not currently registered Republicans can register at the polling place.

Polling places will operate in Ketchikan, Juneau, Kodiak, Homer, Kasilof, Kenai, Soldotna, Nikiski, Sterling, Anchorage, Eagle River, Palmer, Wasilla, Fairbanks and Delta Junction. A full list of locations is available online.

Alaska's presidential candidates are determined by the parties, with no involvement by the state Division of Elections. Alaska Democrats will select their preferred presidential candidate on April 13.

The Alaska Republican Party last held a poll in 2016, when Sen. Ted Cruz won, coming in ahead of Trump.

Voting in the poll can be done in-person only, and communities throughout the state lack voting sites. Party Chair Ann Brown said that's because it's an operation run exclusively by volunteers.

Vote counting will begin after polls close at 8 p.m., and initial results could be available by 9:30 p.m.

The results will determine the distribution of Alaska's 29 delegates to the national Republican convention. A presidential candidate must receive a minimum 13% of votes in the poll to receive any pledged delegates.

Delegates to the national convention will be selected in the Alaska Republican Convention in April.