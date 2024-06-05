Alaska father dies in motorcycle crash on memorial run for slain daughter

The father of a 19-year-old woman murdered by a group of teenagers in Alaska five years ago, has died after crashing his motorcycle during a memorial ride honoring his late daughter, state troopers said.

The fatal wreck, which also critically injured the man's wife, took place in Wasilla, the state's fourth-largest city, about 40 miles north of Anchorage.

Timothy Hoffman, 58, lost control of his motorcycle around mile 49 on the Parks Highway and rolled into the center median early Sunday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers reported.

The 323-mile long highway runs from the Glenn Highway, 35 miles north of Anchorage, to Fairbanks.

Timothy Hoffman, 58, died on a memorial bike run for his late daughter after he crashed his Harley Davidson on June 2, 2024 near Wasilla, Alaska, according to state troopers and family.

Hoffman and his wife found unresponsive at scene

According to troopers, Hoffman, who was not wearing a helmet, was driving about 1:30 p.m. local time when the crash took place. His wife reportedly wore a helmet.

Both victims were found unresponsive and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where Hoffman was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The victim's brother Donald Hoffman Jr., posted on Facebook his brother was driving his Harley Davidson participating in his late daughter's memorial ride before he died.

"I Love you Brother and my Heart is broken," his sibling posted Tuesday.

In a separate post he said his sister-in-law remained in stable condition at a hospital in an intensive care unit and asked for prayers.

Who was Cynthia Hoffman?

The victim's daughter, Cynthia Hoffman, was killed by four teenagers in 2019 near Thunderbird Falls, about 20 miles south of where her father died in the wreck.

Hoffman was fatally shot in a catfishing scheme after an Indiana man posed as a millionaire and hired a group of teenagers to kill her for $9 million, according to the Indianapolis Star, part of the USA TODAY Network.

According to Alaska Department of Corrections records, two of the four convicted defendants, Darin Schilmiller − who prosecutors said was the catfisher −and Denali Brehmer, were sentenced to 99 years for their role in the killings.

The other two defendants −Kayden McIntosh and Caleb Leyland− await sentencing, according to the State of Alaska Department of Law.

Fundraiser created for dad killed during memorial ride for late daughter

An online fundraising effort for Hoffman and his injured wife had raised more than $3,100 by Wednesday.

"My brother was an amazing person, he had a big heart, he would give the shirt off his back if you needed it," wrote Donald Hoffman, the victim's brother, who created the fundraiser to raise money to help pay for funeral expenses. "He always dropped everything and would be there for me, Tim was family oriented and he loved being a fix it man."

On Tuesday, Donald Hoffman said on social media, a funeral service was pending.

