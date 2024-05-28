Alaska Airlines honors the fallen at airports across America

If you traveled by air this Memorial Day weekend you may have seen one of three Alaska Airlines airplanes dedicated to the U.S. Military and carry the phrase “Honoring Those Who Serve.”

These airplanes are part of the Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier Program and represent one of many ways the airline pays respect to service members past and present.

In 2011, Alaska’s maintenance and engineering teams designed and customized carts, known as “Fallen Soldier Carts,” to be used specifically to transport fallen loved ones to their final resting place.

These carts are available at 16 airports across the country and are available to any airline that is transporting the remains of service members.

The carts have American flag curtains and carry the service insignia of each branch of the service.

In 2023, Spokane received one and Nashville is expected to receive the newest cart next month.