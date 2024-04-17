Alaska Airlines grounded all planes in the US Wednesday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alaska Airlines grounded all flights in the U.S. early Wednesday morning, according to the air carrier.

The aircrafts “experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance,” Alaska Airlines officials said in a statement to KOIN 6 News.

‘If something’s broken, you fix it’: Portland dad sees unemployment insurance delay due to typo

“Out of an abundance of caution, we requested a ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights, which was instituted at approximately 7:30am PT. The issue was mitigated and the ground stop for Alaska and Horizon flights expired at 8:30am PT. We have begun releasing flights. Residual delays are expected throughout the day. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport.“

The Port of Portland confirmed the decision to ground the planes was an “airline issue vs. PDX operations” and encouraged passengers to check for updated departures for their flights throughout the day.

Portland International Airport reported zero cancellations and 20 delays for both Alaska and Horizon aircrafts around 8:50 a.m., according to FlightAware.

Outreach team: 14% of people contacted downtown received same-day drug treatment

The Federal Aviation Administration added that “operations are normal after Alaska Airlines asked the FAA to pause departures nationwide.”

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.