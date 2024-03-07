Alaska Airlines flight returns to PDX after reports of fume smell in cabin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Phoenix-bound Alaska Airlines flight returned to Portland International Airport Wednesday night after multiple people reported smelling fumes in the cabin, officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

Fire crews from the Port of Portland and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to investigate the cause of the smell, but were unable to identify a cause, officials say.

Seven people, including passengers and crew members, requested medical evaluation, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to Port of Portland.

Alaska Airlines sent a statement to KOIN 6 just after 8:15 p.m.

“Alaska Airlines Flight 646 from Portland to Phoenix returned to PDX shortly after takeoff after an odor was detected on board. Following procedure, the crew declared an emergency and the flight landed without incident. Guests deplaned and boarded a different aircraft to continue on their way to Phoenix. The aircraft in question is being inspected by our maintenance team. We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for updates.

