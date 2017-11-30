Alaska Air investigating sexual harassment claim by Randi Zuckerberg

FILE PHOTO: Randi Zuckerberg arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

By Alana Wise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines is investigating a sexual harassment claim by Randi Zuckerberg, a Silicon Valley executive and sister of Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg wrote on social media late on Wednesday that she boarded the first-class cabin on a flight from Los Angeles to Mazatlan, Mexico, when a passenger in a seat near her began making lewd and explicit sexual remarks to her.

"Feeling furious, disgusted and degraded," Zuckerberg wrote in a post detailing her experience. She said her complaints were dismissed by flight attendants.

"The safety and well-being of our guests on Alaska Airlines is our number one priority," Alaska said. "We’re fully investigating this situation and will take appropriate steps, as needed."

The incident comes after a string of high-profile men in film, media and politics have been accused of sexual harassment or assault.





(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Bill Rigby)