‘Alarming’ rise in pensioners hit by shock tax penalties

Stealth taxes have prompted an “alarming” rise in pensioners being hit with shock tax penalties, charities have warned.

They say elderly people risk being used as a “cash cow” as the state pension rises, but the personal allowance for income tax remains frozen – dragging thousands more into paying tax.

Some 8.5 million people over the age of 65 are now paying tax on their income, up from roughly 4.9 million in 2010, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies tank. In April, an extra 650,000 pensioners could be forced to pay tax on their income thanks to the 8.5pc increase in the state pension.

The Government has frozen various tax thresholds, including the personal allowance which is stuck at £12,570 until 2028. The state pension is currently £10,600 a year – and will rise to £11,502 in April – meaning a modest amount of additional income will prompt a tax bill for pensioners.

It has resulted in more people being forced to fill in tax returns for the first time. HMRC insists any pension income that exceeds the personal allowance is paid automatically through a PAYE scheme, meaning pensioners usually do not need to fill in a self-assessment.

However, experts said taxpayers are routinely made to fill in tax returns due to erroneous tax codes and in order to reclaim overpayments. There are also concerns that more are tripping up, as they are finding it increasingly difficult to get through to HMRC staff on the phone – with wait times at record highs.

It comes after HMRC was forced into an embarrassing U-turn after it said it would shut its phone lines for six months a year in a drive to push taxpayers online. The Chancellor was forced to intervene on Wednesday following a backlash.

Andrew Pearse, a volunteer with the charity Tax Help for Older People, which helps pensioners on low incomes, said the freezing of tax thresholds and the difficulty of contacting the tax office by phone was driving the late-filing penalties.

He added: “I’m seeing increasing numbers of late penalty notices for failure to file a tax return. It’s alarming.

“Usually, [pensioners] are completely unaware of the requirement, and when the penalty notice arrives it is hugely shocking to people who have probably paid tax through PAYE all their life, and never had any contact with HMRC.

“The value of tax raised is miniscule, but the increased workload for HMRC is not – at a time when it cannot cope with what it already has.”

One pensioner, Mr Pearse, dealt with “hadn’t slept” since receiving a late-filing penalty, he said. “It’s a hugely frightening thing to get in the post for someone who has never dealt with HMRC,” he added.

Another pensioner had just tipped into being a taxpayer, he said. “His income is £13,000 a year. So another £80 or £100 [of tax] to pay is expensive for him, and has produced a requirement to file a tax return that he simply can’t cope with.

“He’s not a computer-user, and getting a paper form takes a long time to get from HMRC because of long wait times on the phone.”

Valerie Boggs, chief executive of Tax Help for Older People, said she had seen a 25pc increase in calls as a “direct result” of the freezing of the personal tax-free allowance and the rise in the state pension.

The average state pension payment is on track to hit £10,406 this spring – and will represent 83pc of the personal allowance, according to analysis by the consultancy LCP.

It means any retiree who is paid anything over £180 a month from their private pension, on top of the state pension, will trigger a tax bill.

Since the Tories came to power in 2010, a pensioner with a private retirement income equal to the state pension has seen their average tax rate more than doubled from 3pc to 8pc.

The average income tax bill for retirees has risen by £400 a year over the same period, making the current cohort of pensioners the most taxed in history.

In his Budget this month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt snubbed pensioners by cutting the headline rate of National Insurance (NI) by a further 2p, but leaving income tax thresholds and rates unchanged.

People receiving the state pension do not pay NI, meaning they have been denied £900 of tax giveaways in six months.

Baroness Altmann, a former pensions minister, said: “More and more pensioners are being caught unawares by the tax system. There is no automatic warning for them that tax is due and I’m sure they would not want to deliberately fail to pay.

“But as tax thresholds have been frozen and the state pension nudges ever closer to the personal tax threshold, millions of low income pensioners are increasingly at risk of unwittingly failing to complete a tax return and then incurring penalties.

“The move to online tax payment and cutbacks of HMRC helplines means [many] are not able to cope.

“To then penalise them and make them feel like tax avoiders causes huge anxiety and distress. For those on such low incomes the imposition of fines can cause additional hardship.”

Caroline Abrahams, of Age UK, a charity for the elderly said: “With so many pensioners now being drawn into the self-assessment system it’s clearly time for the Treasury to review the rules so older people who cannot file their return through no fault of their own are not hit in the pocket as a result.

“A cynic might wonder if the Government is banking on getting more income in from older people not only as a result of freezing the income tax threshold but also due to a likely increase in fines, but of course it would be wholly wrong for them to treat our older population as a cash cow in this way.”

An HMRC spokesman said: “Pensioners do not pay any income tax if their sole income is the new state pension and they have not deferred or receive protected payments.

“Anyone whose state pension income exceeds the personal allowance will have tax collected via their tax code or Simple Assessment.

“HMRC will always provide support for those unable to use its online services.”

