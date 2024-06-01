Alanson names valedictorian, salutatorian for Class of 2024

ALANSON — Alanson Public School celebrated its graduation on Friday night.

Alanson's 2024 valedictorian, Troy Johnson, ended his high school career with a prefect 4.0 GPA.

Troy Johnson

The child of Nicole Leech and Brian Johnson, he played baseball and basketball throughout high school, and was also a member of the National Honor Society.

After graduation, Johnson plans to head to North Central Michigan College for an associate's degree in teacher education before transferring to Central Michigan University to get a bachelor's degree in secondary English education.

"I'm thankful to all my classmates for helping me all these years and to my sister for always motivating me to be my best," Johnson wrote in an email to the News-Review.

Duane St.Amour

Duane St.Amour is Alanson's 2024 salutatorian.

Second in the class with a 3.835 GPA, St.Amour is the child of Duane and Susan St.Amour.

In high school, St.Amour participated in three years of baseball, one year of basketball and achieved a black belt in Taekwondo.

After graduation, he plans to attend the Hobart Institute of welding technologies and continue into the welding field.

