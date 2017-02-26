Alan Dershowitz reacts after Perez is named new DNC chair
Law professor threatened to leave the Democratic Party if Ellison was elected
Law professor threatened to leave the Democratic Party if Ellison was elected
Truth-b-Told: Great! Let's drink polluted water and breath polluted air. I think anyone who applauds Trump for reducing EPA regulations ought to go to a 3rd world country large city to get a good feeling for what America would be like if we reduce air quality regulations. Great vision for making America great; we are all going to be walking around wearing gas masks.
1k