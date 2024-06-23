Alamosa Police seek armed and dangerous shooting suspect

(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting early morning on Sunday, June 23, at the Sunset Inn Hotel. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Alamosa Police, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found three people had been shot.

Police report that a person of interest, Henry Corral, fled the scene and was later involved in a crash on County Road 106 and 12 South. He allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle but then fled on foot.

A search is underway, and the community was alerted via reverse 911. Corral is considered armed and dangerous. People are urged to call 911 immediately if they see him.

