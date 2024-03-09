Alamogordo Republican senator announces 'difficult decision' to retire

Mar. 8—Another state senator is calling it quits.

Sen. Bill Burt, R-Alamogordo, announced Friday he is retiring after 14 years in the Legislature.

"After prayerful consideration and discussions with my family, I have made the difficult decision to retire from the New Mexico Senate at the end of this year," Burt said in a statement. "Representing the people of Otero, Chaves, and Lincoln counties has been the privilege of a lifetime."

Burt, who is one of several lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature who will not run for reelection this year, was first appointed to the New Mexico Senate in 2011 by then-Gov. Susana Martinez, also a Republican.

"I look forward to completing my term and supporting the next wave of leaders who will serve our communities and state well," he said.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.