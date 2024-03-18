Alamogordo man sentenced to 6 decades for child sex crimes

Juan Corral, Alamogordo Daily News
Alfonso Salcido Herrera, Jr. was sentenced to 60 years in prison last week.

Herrera, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court to enticement of a minor on March 30, 2023.

"Beginning in 2019 through May 2022, Herrera groomed and repeatedly sexually abused four children who were between nine and 13-years-old at the time," read a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Herrera was arrested on May 26, 2022 on 22 charges related to sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Herrera was accused of showing the girls pornographic videos on his phone following a two-month investigation by Alamogordo Police, according to the criminal plea agreement and court documents.

In 2022 Herrera was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a minor, 14 counts of second-degree criminal sexual penetration of a minor, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of selling or giving alcohol to a minor. At the time, Herrera was already indicted by a grand jury on 11 separate counts of child abuse.

When Herrera is released, he must register as a sex offender and will serve five years of supervised release.

