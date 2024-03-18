Alamogordo man sentenced to 6 decades for child sex crimes

Alfonso Salcido Herrera, Jr. was sentenced to 60 years in prison last week.

Herrera, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court to enticement of a minor on March 30, 2023.

"Beginning in 2019 through May 2022, Herrera groomed and repeatedly sexually abused four children who were between nine and 13-years-old at the time," read a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Herrera was arrested on May 26, 2022 on 22 charges related to sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Herrera was accused of showing the girls pornographic videos on his phone following a two-month investigation by Alamogordo Police, according to the criminal plea agreement and court documents.

In 2022 Herrera was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a minor, 14 counts of second-degree criminal sexual penetration of a minor, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of selling or giving alcohol to a minor. At the time, Herrera was already indicted by a grand jury on 11 separate counts of child abuse.

When Herrera is released, he must register as a sex offender and will serve five years of supervised release.

