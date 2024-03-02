Alameda DA apologizes for ‘poorly developed and untested’ technology

(KRON) — Alameda District Attorney Pamela Price went on the record to apologize for “a poorly developed and untested technological infrastructure” her new administration inherited in 2023, the DA’s press release stated on Friday.

Upon taking office in January 2023, Price tasked her chief of administration and operations to build a “first-of-its-kind data use agreement” with UC Berkeley’s California Police Lab, blaming the data use agreement as the main reason why a public record request takes so long to process.

While the current case management system supports day-to-day responsibilities, Price states the system is “woefully inadequate for creating summary data accurately representing our operations over time.”

The announcement comes after the SF Chronicle attempted to gather evidence of smaller cases that are not widely covered, and the DA’s office simply “refused” to do so for more than a year, the Chronicle stated.

“Our goal is to create a data-driven support system that will be an asset for prosecutors while simultaneously meeting the need for transparency without compromising the pursuit of justice for victims of crime,” DA Price said.

Public record requests from lesser-known prosecutions during the past year, such as ones made by SF Chronicle, have yet to be obtained from the Alameda DA’s office, the Chronicle reports.

