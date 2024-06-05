Alameda Creek drowning victim identified as 11-year-old girl

(KRON) — The victim in an East Bay drowning last month has been identified. In May, 11-year-old Dana Nino Gonzalez drowned at Alameda Creek in Fremont, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media.

Fremont Police Department officers responded to the drowning around 5:49 p.m. on May 27. The drowning happened adjacent to Niles Canyon Road, north of Mission Boulevard.

Community members were trying to pull Dana out of the water after “she got stuck against the flow control structure,” ACSO said. Crews from FPD and the Fremont Fire Department then came in for life-saving measures.

Dana was rescued from the creek, and crews were able to get her out of the water. However, Dana was “rushed” to Washington Hospital where she later died, according to ACSO.

Dana Nino Gonzalez, 11, drowned in Fremont’s Alameda Creek on May 27 (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office).

(Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

“This tragedy saddens us,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “We’d like to remind you of some safety measures to follow as you enjoy warm-weather activities near waterways. Adhere to posted warning/caution signs, make a safety plan, wear safety equipment such as a life jacket, never swim alone, and avoid getting in the water if you cannot swim or are unfamiliar with weather and water conditions.”

Dana marks the second of at least two children who drowned in the Bay Area last month. Lucas Zhang, 5, drowned on May 11 in Bethel Island.

