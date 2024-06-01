Alameda Co. DA imposes maximum sentence on 39-year-old convicted rapist

(KRON) — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price sentenced Keith Kenard Asberry Jr., a 39-year-old man, to 75 years to life plus 36 years– the maximum sentence allowed under the law for his charges of kidnapping, rape, burglary and assault. The DA made the announcement on Friday.

In 2008, Asberry approached a teenager who was getting into her car on Alston Way near Berkeley High School. Evidence showed Asberry used a gun to force the minor to drive to a dead-end street where a sexual assault occurred. After the assault, Asberry Jr. forced the victim to use her ATM card to withdraw $200 from her bank account, prosecutors said.

In 2015, Asberry walked into the home of the victim, who had just finished unloading her car from a shopping trip. Prosecutors said a short, violent struggle ensued as the victim fought off Asberry, prompting him to run out of the door.

The jury found Asberry guilty of the following felonies:

Kidnapping to commit sex crime with true findings of an allegation of use of a firearm

Kidnapping to commit robbery with true findings of an allegation of use of a firearm

Forcible penetration with findings of allegations of use of a firearm

Aggravated kidnapping, tying and binding, forcible oral copulation with true findings of allegations of use of a firearm

Aggravated kidnapping, tying and binding, forcible rape with true findings of allegations of use of a firearm

First-degree burglary with a true allegation of a person being present and misdemeanor assault

“Today’s sentencing is a testament to our commitment to seeking justice for victims of sexual

violence,” said DA Price. “Keith Asberry’s actions were vile, and this sentence reflects the

severity of the crime and its impact on the victim. I commend the work of the prosecutorial team, the inspector assigned to the case, and the victim-witness advocates for the services and support provided to the victims.”

