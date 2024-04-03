Alameda bomb squad deconstructs mysterious grenade shipment

(KRON) — On Monday, the Pleasanton Police Department received an “unusual” delivery from a citizen. The delivery, according to police, was a box of grenades.

Photo courtesy: Pleasanton Police Department

Photo courtesy: Pleasanton Police Department

The citizen received three hand grenades in an unidentified shipment. According to police, and unbeknownst to the citizens, the grenades were live.

Photo courtesy: Pleasanton Police Department

According to Pleasanton police, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was able to arrive on the scene and deconstruct the three grenades. Nobody was harmed in the process of deconstructing the bombs, police said.

“This isn’t an April Fools joke..” Pleasanton police said in a Facebook post.

If you find happen to find any potentially dangerous explosives, please do not touch them. Instead, the public is advised to call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.