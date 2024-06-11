Alachua County students take home awards from international science fair

Three Alachua County Public Schools students were among nearly 2,000 young scientists from 75 nations to compete in last month's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles.

Nathan Wei, from Buchholz High School, took second place in the Chemistry Division.

At the beginning of the year, Wei was named one of 40 finalists in the 2024 Regeneron Science Talent Search due to his research project on the development of a strong, recyclable plastic made from renewable resources. Wei then went on to place fourth in the Regeneron STS finals in March and, in a prior interview with The Sun, said his goal was to be one of the top eight to quality for the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

Nathan Wei, from left, Sophia Rong and Abhith Kasala represented Alachua County Public Schools at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

Wei also won at the State Science and Engineering Fair, where he earned first place in the Senior Chemistry Division for his research related to a plastic made from renewable resources. Additionally, he was awarded two special prizes in his division and was named a Grand Award Winner, a news release said.

Another Buchholz student and State Science and Engineering Fair winner, Sophia Rong, also represented the county in the international competition.

Rong earned first place in the statewide competition in the Senior Mathematics and Computational Science Division with a project related to HIV transmission. She also won a special award in her division and was named a Grand Award Winner, a news release said.

Gainesville High School student Abhith Kasala took home a third place award in the Earth and Environmental Science category at the international competition.

Kasala, who qualified for the international fair in February, earned a spot in ISEF earlier this year with his research on the impact of microplastics and other contaminants in water. His project earned him a first-place state award in the Senior Earth and Environmental Science Division as well as two special prizes.

