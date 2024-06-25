Alachua County restaurant inspections: 4 cited for high-priority violations

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Alachua County, Florida, for the week of June 17-23, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Alachua County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their June 17-23 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Alachua County restaurants had high priority violations?

3841 SW Archer Rd Ste D, Gainesville

Complaint Inspection on June 21

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

13 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. Observed a dented can at the office window, dented.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed: the walk-in cooler: chicken 46,47,48. Cream cheese 46F. door is now being shut each time, coils are about to be cleaned. ALSO, the sushi area: ice bags are added. There is a fan on the sushi line that blows directly on the cold hold unit, with temperatures over 41F on the top and 43-41F below. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Observed: the pooled eggs for the panko area lacked a time stamp. An adjusted time stamp was then being added. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at mop sink faucet or on fitting/splitter added to mop sink faucet. Observed lack of back flow device on the non chemical side of the splitter in the mop sink. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

13005 SW First Road, #129, Newberry

Complaint Inspection on June 21

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

10 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Container of medicine improperly stored. Tube of burn cream stored on shelf above takeout containers in dry storage area. Manager returned burn cream to the first aid kit during this inspection. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Inside reach-in cooler at cookline: tomato bisque (49F - Cooling overnight). Pan of bisque is date marked 06/20. Manager and employee at cookline stated the bisque was cooked the previous day and placed into the cooler to cool. Employee at cookline stated the pan of bisque has been stored inside unit all night and has not been removed from the cooler today. Stop sale issued.

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours and from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. Inside reach-in cooler at cookline: tomato bisque (49F - Cooling overnight). Pan of bisque is date marked 06/20. Manager and employee at cookline stated the bisque was cooked the previous day and placed into the cooler to cool. The tomato bisque is cooling in a deep covered pan. Employee at cookline stated the pan of bisque has been stored inside unit all night and has not been removed from the cooler today. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Inside reach-in cooler across from cookline: cut romain lettuce (45F - Cold Holding). Manager placed ice on lettuce, then 39F. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

1000 NE 16 Ave., Building H, Gainesville

Routine Inspection on June 19

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

9 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. Pulled pork made 6/12. Brie cheese 5/30. Tallegio cheese 6/10.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. butter (77F - Cold Holding) item sitting out for 30 minutes, manager stated they do not use time control. Item moved to cooler to rapidly drop. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb or on fitting/splitter added to hose bibb. Outside in break area. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on June 19

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. 6/1/2024, operator stated he sent a check via physical mail.

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on June 19

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Observed: Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. 6/1/2024, operator stated he sent a check via physical mail. Priority: High Priority

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville area restaurant and food truck inspections June 17-23