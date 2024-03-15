Alachua County proposed creating an alternative disciplinary school. How did that happen?

The Alachua County school district has proposed creating an alternative disciplinary school for students, according to a document filed with the state by Superintendent Shane Andrew.

The new school, called Scholars for Success, was originally floated by school board Chair Diyonne McGraw early into her term as a board member, but was submitted to the state without any board approval, as outlined by Florida law..

On June 1, Andrew filed and signed a Master School Identification (MSID) application with the Florida Department of Education that requested the school be added to the state management system. Scholars for Success is listed as an active high school by the FLDOE, and is located at 2802 NE Eighth Ave., the same location listed for Alachua eSchool.

Florida law says that MSID applications must be submitted to the FLDOE by the district within 30 days of “the approval of the charter school application by the district,” though no such application was ever approved for the school by the board.

The school has been a wishlist item of McGraw since before her election, but has only been publicly discussed a few times, including in a February 2023 meeting, and at a February 2024 meeting immediately following the approval of the superintendent's new contract, which included a raise. Other than brief pushback from other board members due to a lack of finances, the board has never discussed the plan in detail.

The application, signed by Andrew, lists the district’s director of state reporting, Kim Neal, as the primary contact, and Alachua eSchool principal Jesely Alvarez as the principal.

Alachua County Superintendent Shane Andrew at a School Board meeting on Oct. 17, 2023.

“The students attending this school are attending as an alternative to their general education program and will be assigned to this school as an intervention due to discipline,” the form reads.

Attempts to reach school district officials for comment for this story were unsuccessful.

McGraw’s idea for a new school

McGraw was elected to the school board for this term in August 2022. Before then, she had been removed from office in June of 2021 due to a residency dispute. Following her removal, McGraw filed a lawsuit against the governor, and lost. She was able to rerun after the school board redrew district lines that included her home.

McGraw’s reelection was viewed as a success story for her, and was the first time the district had an all-woman, majority-Black board.

McGraw has spoken numerous times about the importance of resolving disciplinary issues and has floated the idea of the school for some time.

In February 2023, the school board met for a workshop at which each member was asked to bring one big idea they wanted to accomplish while on the board. At the meeting, McGraw gave a presentation, pitching an initiative called “Enough is Enough,” and talking about the need for another alternative school.

The district’s lack of finances were brought up in response, though Andrew said he would look into the matter more.

The next month McGraw, without board approval or direction, sent an email from her personal account to Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell, asking to add an agenda item to an upcoming joint meeting between the county and school board.

She wrote that the district estimated the cost of her alternative “Enough is Enough” school to be around $3 million annually and asked the county to fund the initiative for three years. She mentioned in her email that she spoke about the issue with the superintendent.

The item was never added to the joint meeting agenda.

The district has a tight budget, and this year’s budgeting process wasn’t entirely smooth, as pointed out by board member Tina Certain in September. There were some issues with budgeting documents and presentations, including having the wrong years listed on them.

To date, there has been no publicly released financial data regarding the disciplinary school.

McGraw was among the majority of school board members who said on the campaign trail and during their first months in office that they wanted to conduct a national search to replace Andrew, who at the time was the interim superintendent. That opinion, however, changed over the summer.

In August 2022, school board candidates were asked during a Facebook Live forum with the Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors (GACAR) what they planned to do for the open superintendent position.

“One of the first things that I will be looking at as a new board member coming in is coming up with an action plan where we as a board have to have our expectations for the process of hiring a new superintendent,” said McGraw during the forum. “... The people have spoken. I would like to see a national search. We will work with Mr. Andrew during the timeframe that we have to, but we need to move forward.”

In April 2023, McGraw seconded a motion to conduct a national search for a superintendent with the Florida School Board Association. The motion passed unanimously with a 5-0 vote.

Shortly after, the Gainesville Sun reported that Andrew had staff put together his annual self evaluation. During a meeting where Andrew brought a Bible into a staff meeting, cited Biblical references and accused people of backstabbing him, the superintendent said he would have the “upper hand” on the board if they tried to terminate him and that he could rally community support. This occurred before his annual evaluation the next month.

The following month, the district held a workshop to discuss the superintendent search and community input process with Andrew not present. At the workshop McGraw reiterated her desire to hire a new superintendent from the “outside.”

Early in May 2023, Andrew told the public he never brought a Bible into a staff meeting and that the Sun’s story was false, though on May 25 The Sun reported that it received records that show Andrew misled the public and school board about his meeting with staff.

Andrew submitted the Scholars for Success application to the state the next month on June 1. The Sun identified the school as having been listed as active on the FLDOE website since August.

Since that time, McGraw has changed her tune with Andrew as the district chief. Her daughter was also hired by the district. McGraw was part of the split majority who voted against conducting a superintendent search in October.

The October meeting was not expected to be controversial, given the board’s previous votes.

Andrew, who usually sits quietly to the side and takes notes as board members debate, was quick to insert himself into the conversation about the planned superintendent search, even going as far as disagreeing with the School Board attorney and suggesting someone could create a motion to renegotiate his contract with a pay raise later in the year.

McGraw took issue with Certain and other board members, claiming that they were personally attacking Andrew for criticizing his work performance, adding that she would never belittle anyone.

At the time of the meeting, McGraw’s daughter, Brooksie McGraw, was under investigation for her role in the creation of “Club GAIN,” a Gainesville High School club accused of exclusively targeting Black male students in violation of state law.

McGraw, a month before the October vote where she changed her mind about the search, rallied community members to speak out against a concerned parent, even releasing information about the mother and her son, for asking questions about the club. McGraw and others also falsely claimed the parent was attacking a pre-collegiate program and going after her daughter for political purposes.

The investigation found that Brooksie McGraw should face “corrective action” for comments she made to the concerned parent and Facebook comments where she nearly identified the student in question. Brooksie’s personnel file, obtained via public records by The Sun, shows she took a training on dealing with the “angry parent” as her corrective action.

On Dec. 5, the board had a discussion about Andrew’s contract, which was drafted by Andrew and district attorney Susan Siegel. The contract called for a $50,000 raise and was placed on the agenda by McGraw, who had recently become chair of the board.

The teachers union showed up to protest the raise at the Dec. 5 meeting, given Andrew’s stalled negotiations with the union, and the board voted down discussing his contract further. Less than two weeks later, the union had a tentative contract agreement in place, paving the way for Andrew’s contract.

On Feb. 6, the board voted to approve Andrew’s contract, agreeing to pay him a $182,500 base salary and provide additional salary increases based on his completion of tasks, along with an $800 car allowance and $2,000 bonus, among other reimbursements and benefits.

The next day, less than 24 hours after Andrew’s contract was approved, McGraw brought up her desire for a new disciplinary school in the district, failing to mention that the state already lists Scholars for Success as an active school. Despite the resources the district has in place, McGraw said, some students need to be worked with in a separate location.

Certain responded by telling McGraw that the district simply does not have the finances necessary for a new alternative school, and that she feels the district already has inconsistent use with one position meant to combat these issues: the family liaison position held by Brooksie McGraw.

“I think a district our size does not need a second alternative learning space,” Certain said. “Do we have the resources to open up another location to serve an alternative type of thing? I'm not convinced of that.”

