Alachua County jury finds Gainesville woman not guilty of murder in fatal 2021 shooting

A Gainesville woman indicted for the 2021 murder of her then-boyfriend was found not guilty on Friday by an Alachua County jury, court records show.

Rachael Laniese Wilks, 32, who had been held without bail at the Alachua County Jail since her arrest on Feb. 2, 2022, on a charge of first-degree pre-meditated murder, was released following the verdict.

In an emailed statement to The Sun, attorney Aaron Kelley with the Public Defender's Office for the 8th Judicial Circuit wrote that he was "beyond happy when the verdict was read in Ms. Wilks' case."

"Our entire criminal justice system relies on jurors to hear the law from the judge and then follow those laws when applying the facts of the case to the law. Ms. Wilks acted in self-defense on December 31st, 2021 as defined in the laws of Florida. The jury members took their oaths as a jurors very seriously and ultimately reached the just decision," he wrote.

According to initial reports, Wilks, who was pregnant with twins at the time, called police that day and asked that they remove someone from her home but was told about the proper eviction process needed in order to do so. Later that evening, she called again and told dispatchers that she fired her gun at her boyfriend, Brian Rashad Brown, in self-defense.

Police arrived at the scene and found Brown dead with a single gunshot wound to the temple.

Police beat: Report: Gainesville man with hedge trimmer shot after charging at GPD officers

Wilks, in an interview with GPD, told officers that she fired the weapon at Brown with her eyes closed and fled the scene with her four children. She said she didn't know extent Brown's injuries. She also said her children did not witness the shooting.

Wilks, according to the GPD interview, also told law enforcement that she and Brown had a history of physical and verbal abuse. She said Brown threatened to kill her and her unborn children.

Investigators noted there was no documented history of abuse between the two and that Wilks showed no injuries consistent with abuse. Investigators also found issues with her story based on blood and the angle of the shot. They believe Brown was on the ground when he was shot, according to the report.

Following her arrest on Feb. 1, Wilks deviated from her story and said the victim bent down to pick up his phone before charging at her and didn't know why the evidence didn't support her story, according to an arrest report.

Wilks was indicted by a grand jury in April 2022.

Jurors on Friday could have found Wilks guilty of lesser offenses second-degree murder or manslaughter, jury instructions show.

According to court documents, the jury submitted one question to the judge during deliberations.

"Does the state have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Wilks was not threatened? (or struck)," the note read.

In an email to The Sun, Public Defender Stacy A. Scott also weighed in on the verdict.

"This case is an example of the jury getting it right, of the self-defense laws working in the right way," she wrote. "The events of that day were very tragic, but it is clear from the facts Ms. Wilks' actions were justified by law."

— This story includes information from a Gainesville Sun story written in April 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville woman found not guilty in fatal 2021 shooting