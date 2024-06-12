Alachua County follows city of Gainesville in denouncing proposed changes to P.K. Yonge

Alachua County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday against proposed changes to the high school admissions process at P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School, a K-12 school run by the University of Florida.

Near the end of the Alachua County Commission meeting Tuesday evening, County Commissioner Ken Cornell brought up P.K. Yonge and stated that he's received many calls from alumni of the school who are against proposed changes to the school. Cornell gave background on the situation and explained P.K. Yonge's current mission which, he read, is to "design, test and disseminate innovative education through serving a diverse K-12 community." He also explained that the population is representative of the state's racial and income demographics.

Cornell brought up the city of Gainesville's resolution, which was passed unanimously June 6 in response to an idea floated by Penny Schwinn, UF's vice president of PK-12 and pre-bachelor programs, who, in March, suggested changes to P.K. Yonge's high school admissions process. Schwinn proposed changing to a selective admissions process in an effort to make the high school (currently ranked No. 38) one of the top 10 in the state.

"The City Commission passed a resolution asking that they [P.K. Yonge] not change the mission or that they continue to follow that mission so that the school reflects the diversity of the state, as opposed to narrowing its focus," Cornell said Tuesday. "It's important enough to where I mentioned that I would bring this forward today to see if you all supported that idea and, if so, ask our county manager... Can we do a resolution like this? Because we haven't really published it... Is there any objection to that? Because if not, I would like to move that we mirror the city's resolution."

Cornell read the city's resolution aloud, substituting "the city of Gainesville" with "Alachua County" so that the county could mirror the city's resolution instead of creating a new one.

The newly opened school building at PK Yonge Developmental Research School in Gainesville Fla., Jan. 20, 2021.

The city: Gainesville commissioners speak out against proposed changes to P.K. Yonge admissions process

Cornell also mentioned that P.K. Yonge alumni told him about a UF board of trustees meeting Thursday where the issue would be further discussed.

Mary Alford, a P.K Yonge alum and Alachua County commission chair, said she believes she was part of the last class that was given preferential admission; if a child had a parent who worked as a professor at UF or as a doctor at UF Health Shands Hospital, she said, they were given preference for admittance.

From the director: P.K. Yonge director addresses potential admissions process changes in letter to school

Alford said that preferential treatment to some of the student population didn't mirror the state, and when her siblings were in classes that had to mirror state demographics, there was a big difference in how the school and research changed and became more effective.

Additionally, Alford said she would additionally provide her own cover letter with her own thoughts as a former P.K. Yonge student.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County leaders oppose changes to P.K. Yonge admissions process