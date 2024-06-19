Alabama's special House District 52 race is headed to a runoff

The Alabama House District 52 Democratic special primary election will go to a runoff between candidates Kelvin Datcher and Frank Woodson.

The election was held to replace previous former state Rep. John Rogers, who resigned from House on March 13 after pleading guilty to felony charges. Rogers had held the seat since 1982.

Datcher received 510 votes or 37.95% and Woodson received 239 votes or 17.78%, according to election results with the Alabama Secretary of State's office.

Datcher currently serves as the deputy director of community development for the City of Birmingham. He previously served as the Alabama State Director for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sander's 2016 presidential campaign.

Woodson is the executive director of Mission Birmingham Transformation Strategies, a faith-based community development organization. He previously worked in a management role for UPS.

District 52 in Jefferson County has 34,231 registered voters. A total of 1,344 ballots were cast in this election, according to unofficial returns with the Alabama Secretary of State's office.

There was no Republican special election held Tuesday.

The special runoff election will be July 16.

Victor Hagan is the Alabama Election Reporting Fellow for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at vhagan@gannett.com or on X @TheVictorHagan. To support his work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama's special House District 52 results