Alabama woman, 82, killed in crash with Milton tractor trailer driver in Jay

An 82-year-old Alabama woman died in Santa Rosa County Monday afternoon after getting T-boned by another vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 82-year-old was leaving the Sanhandle Lotto parking lot in Jay around 12:30 p.m. when she pulled onto State Road 87, failing to see a tractor trailer being driven by a 61-year-old Milton man.

"The right front of Vehicle 2 struck the left side of Vehicle 1," the FHP report says. "Vehicle 1 spun counterclockwise coming to rest on the west grass shoulder."

FHP says the woman was pronounced dead on scene. The Milton man suffered no injuries.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton truck driver collides with Alabama woman in fatal crash