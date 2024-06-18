Alabama victim rights advocate dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — Victims rights advocate Miriam Shehane has died. She was 91.

A Clio native, Shehane was known as a founder of Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) based in Montgomery.

She, along with other family members and former Attorney General Jimmy Evans, started VOCAL after her daughter, Quenette, was murdered in 1976 in Birmingham.

“Before her, there were no victims rights,” said Shelly Linderman, Director of Angel House in Dothan.

