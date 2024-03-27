Alabama teen accused of spitting on a Walton County deputy

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama teenager was arrested after he allegedly spit in a deputy’s face while on a drunken rampage Monday night, according to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a Santa Rosa Beach tennis court to arrest a drunken teenager. They arrived and found tennis patrons holding the 17-year-old down after he allegedly attempted to fight some of the people around him, according to the release.

The teenager allegedly showed up at the tennis court and started verbally harassing players, which then reportedly escalated to physical violence.

The release said the teen then shoved a patron on the ground when he was asked to leave. That patron then pinned the teen down until deputies arrived.

Deputies found a 1.75 liter of vodka in the teen’s backpack, according to the release. While deputies were trying to place the teen in custody, he allegedly began shouting profanities at his mother and multiple deputies.

He then allegedly spit in a deputy’s face.

The teen is facing charges of battery on an officer, battery, obstruction without violence and possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years old, according to the release.

He was taken to the Walton County Jail before being transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

