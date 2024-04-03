Within the last week, the state prisons' law enforcement arm has made four arrests, including arresting a security staff member.

The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division arrested Essence Fiera Woods, a security staff member at Bullock Correctional Facility on Friday, said Kelly Windham Betts, the department's public information manager, in an email.

Division officers transported Woods to the Bullock County Jail and charged her with promoting prison contraband III. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division arrested two trespassers Monday at Limestone Correctional Facility, the state said. Division officers found Zavian Belle and Rodrick Hall near six packages by the facility.

Officers transported Belle and Hall to the Limestone County Detention Center and charged them with promoting prison contraband I. The division continues to investigate and more charges may be pending.

Division officers along with their K-9 Bureau and Barbour County Deputies arrested a trespasser Sunday at Easterling Correctional Facility. They transported Jaquan Lee to Barbour County Jail and charged him with promoting prison contraband I and trespassing. They also recovered a backpack he was carrying. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending, Betts said.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama state prisons arrest four, including security employee