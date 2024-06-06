Alabama, we have a solution: Lawmakers secure funding to replace iconic rocket at welcome center

ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — Excitement is growing for everyone who grew to love the Saturn 1B Rocket that once stood at the Ardmore Welcome Center after lawmakers announced plans are officially underway to replace the replica.

In an effort to restore its historical significance, lawmakers have secured funding to have the rocket replaced.

For more than 4 decades, that replica became an icon highlighting Alabama’s role in the Apollo Space Program and those newly announced plans have set the stage for a new replica to grace the welcome center.

“That has always been the welcome mat of Alabama,” said Alabama Rep. Andy Whitt (R-Harvest).

In what was once a proud symbol of Alabama’s influence in NASA space exploration, the Saturn 1B replica on Interstate 65 welcomed travelers over a 40-plus year span before being dismantled in 2023 after it was found in a condition beyond repair.

Rep. Whitt says lawmakers have secured $7 million in state funds to re-establish the legendary structure. “We had originally gotten $2 million last year and then we obtained an additional $5 million this year,” he said.

Whitt explained the iconic replica is in the early stages but lawmakers are finalizing details while working to put the project out for bid. Whitt says he knows how much the rocket has meant to the state.

“It was just more than a rocket to Alabamians, it changed the outlook and the overall look of Alabama,” Whitt told News 19. “Whatever your notion is of Alabama as you crossed that line you saw what we did and we want to make sure that we put that iconic structure back up.”

Rep. Whitt says lawmakers have $7 million ready to pay for the project, a number that could change once out for bid. The state representative says there’s no definite timeline as to when construction will start or when it’ll be complete.

