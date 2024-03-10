Alabama Senator Katie Britt deserves an Oscar for State of the Union response | Letters

First-term Republican Senator Katie Britt's critical response to President Joe Biden's handling of the southern border should get an Oscar award for "Best Female" entertainer. The Alabama senator's dire description of a woman who was raped thousands of times by a drug cartel in the United States actually happened in Mexico many years earlier when George W. Bush was president. It seems like Senator Britt is learning fast how to use the old bait-and-switch tactics so familiar to Donald Trump and the GOP.

William Kelley, Columbia Township

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Katie Britt deserves an Oscar for State of the Union response