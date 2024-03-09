Alabama School of Math and Science now offers college-level engineering, medical sciences courses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama high schoolers can get a head-start in their careers for free through a new interdisciplinary program at the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science.

According to a press release, ASMS — a public residential STEM school in Mobile, Alabama — is introducing two specialized academic tracks for students in Engineering and Medical Sciences.

School officials say the program is open to motivated 10th, 11th, and 12th-grade students in any of the 67 Alabama counties.

Roof collapses at Mobile church

Students who enroll in the program will stay in on-campus residence halls. According to the release, the free-of-charge program offers college-level classes to earn college credit at in-state universities.

Officials say students can choose an academic concentration as they would in college. In addition to the new track of Engineering and Medical Sciences, students can choose from other options including Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Alabama high schoolers can get a head-start in their careers for free through a new interdisciplinary program at the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science. (Courtesy: ASMS)

Alabama high schoolers can get a head-start in their careers for free through a new interdisciplinary program at the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science. (Courtesy: ASMS)

Alabama high schoolers can get a head-start in their careers for free through a new interdisciplinary program at the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science. (Courtesy: ASMS)

“We’re able to offer classes and programs like this because many of our faculty members hold doctorates in their areas of expertise and are former university instructors. Students who come to ASMS may enroll in courses they would not otherwise see before college or even graduate school,” said ASMS Academic Dean, Mitch Frye.

UPDATE: Business continues a day after deadly shootout at Mobile car dealership

Students interested in the program can fill out an inquiry form to learn more about applying for the next school year at ASMS’ admissions page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.