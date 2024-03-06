Alabama Primary Results: Live Updates

Alabama voters cast their ballots Tuesday for the 2024 presidential primary election.

Donald Trump was expected to roll over his last remaining GOP challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has repeatedly defied calls to drop out despite failing to secure any major wins against the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race in January and endorsed Trump.

Meanwhile, Democrats are projected to favor Joe Biden over his challenger, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Voters will also see “uncommitted” on their ballot, which received 13% of the vote in the Michigan primary — reportedly a campaign to pressure Biden over his approach to Israel as the country wages war in Gaza.

Polls across Alabama closed at 7 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Alabama primaries below:

