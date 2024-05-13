Alabama party shooting leaves 3 dead, over a dozen injured

Fifteen people were injured and three killed in a shooting at a large spring-themed event in Stockton, Alabama, on Saturday, police say.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office announced the injuries and fatalities in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Authorities explained that the mass shooting began at around 9:30 p.m. at a field on Upper Bryants Landing Road.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that local residents hosted a May Day event yesterday in an open field on Upper Bryant's [sic] Landing Road," the post read.

Authorities say that the event, which had around 1,000 attendants, was peaceful "until an argument took place."

"[The argument] led to at least one subject shooting multiple rounds into the large crowd," officials explained. "A total of eighteen people were shot during this incident. Unfortunately, three of the victims succumbed to their wounds."

Authorities are actively searching for suspects. They believe multiple gunmen were involved and "are following up on those leads," police say.

"This is a tragic event that touches many lives in our community," the sheriff's office added in its statement. "We are working very hard to bring this case to a resolution, but we cannot make arrests or successfully prosecute the offenders without help."

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help while they investigate this incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 251-972-8589, option 7.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for more information, but has not heard back.

