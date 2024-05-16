Alabama online surplus auction begins this weekend

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Have you ever wanted to bid on vending machines, box trucks, and bicycles? These items and more will be up for bids in the state online surplus property auction.

The auction, hosted by the Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, will start on Saturday, May 18, and run until Sunday, May 26.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery Distribution Center at 4590 Mobile Highway from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, to Friday, May 24.

You can view photos of select items here.

To become a qualified bidder, visit the ADECA website.

