Alabama mayor suspends police chief over school violence, 'Freaknik-style parties'

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr., suspended his city's police chief Wednesday and urged the city council to make a change after he said officers failed to respond to school violence, while allowing "Freaknik-style street parties within feet of the police department." Photo courtesy of city of Selma

May 1 (UPI) -- An Alabama mayor is taking his grievances public, blasting his police department and demanding a change in leadership after he said officers failed to respond to school violence while "Freaknik-style street parties" were allowed to rage outside of police headquarters.

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr., suspended Police Chief Kenta Fulford on Wednesday and urged the city council to make a change.

"People throwing regular Freaknik-style street parties within feet of the police department, with video evidence of numerous violations and no effective law enforcement and no reporting out to the mayor of the incident," Perkins told reporters, adding that more than 100 shots were fired with no action by police. "It's simply not acceptable."

During a news conference Wednesday, Perkins revealed officers also failed to provide extra protection at two Selma schools after two high school students were shot over the weekend.

Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd switched to virtual learning on Monday because there was inadequate police presence at the schools. According to Perkins, the school reopened Tuesday morning after assurances from police, who ultimately failed to show up.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford is facing a second suspension by the city's mayor for failing to respond to school violence and violating department policy. Fulford's first suspension was reversed by the city council. Photo courtesy of Selma Police Department

"The only reason the school system decided to open school was because the chief made the commitment to provide needed coverage," Perkins said.

"It shows frustration surrounding numerous cries for help by school system leadership and the failure of the Selma Police Department to respond to the concerns of the school system," Perkins added.

Perkins also called out the department for unprofessional behavior toward the family of a deceased officer, "open defiance" to department policy by transporting family members in police vehicles and unauthorized overtime.

"Several personnel are claiming overtime hours that seem humanly impossible to work," Perkins said. "The report that came back is very disturbing and calls for further review of the matter."

"All of these situations show a lack of effective leadership, yet the city council refuses to act on these documented problems," the mayor claimed.

This is the second time in less than two years that Perkins has suspended Selma's police chief. The previous suspension was reversed by the city council, which has appointing authority.

"My choices are clear -- either turn a blind eye to the issues that I have shared with the city council, who controls the appointment," Perkins said, "or I share the issues with the public so the citizens can decide who is right or wrong."